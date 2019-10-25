191019_GMA_UK_SecondHalf0871.jpg

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) prepares to throw the ball. The Georgia Bulldogs battled through the weather and defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 21-0 on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Gabriella Audi https://gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)

In The Red & Black's weekly sports podcast, football beat writer Myan Patel and sports editor Henry Queen discuss Georgia football's 21-0 victory over Kentucky and Georgia volleyball's winning streak. They also give their picks for this weekend's college football games.

Read the full stories:

