In The Red & Black's weekly sports podcast, football beat writer Myan Patel and sports editor Henry Queen discuss Georgia football's 21-0 victory over Kentucky and Georgia volleyball's winning streak. They also give their picks for this weekend's college football games.

D’Andre Swift saves the day and powers Georgia football to win over Kentucky D’Andre Swift had the attention of his teammates at halftime. In a scoreless game, Swift knew something had to change.

Georgia volleyball moves into tie for first place in SEC after home win over Ole Miss UGA volleyball defeated Ole Miss 3-1 at Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday. The win moves Georgia’s overall record to 15-4 and its SEC record to 7-1 for a first-place tie with Florida.