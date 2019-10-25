In The Red & Black's weekly sports podcast, football beat writer Myan Patel and sports editor Henry Queen discuss Georgia football's 21-0 victory over Kentucky and Georgia volleyball's winning streak. They also give their picks for this weekend's college football games.
Read the full stories:
D’Andre Swift had the attention of his teammates at halftime. In a scoreless game, Swift knew something had to change.
UGA volleyball defeated Ole Miss 3-1 at Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday. The win moves Georgia’s overall record to 15-4 and its SEC record to 7-1 for a first-place tie with Florida.
The Dan Magill Tennis Complex at UGA has a lot of notable features — a large seating capacity, two elite college tennis teams and most of all, history.
