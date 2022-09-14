AthensFrontline- Multimedia

In our season two premiere, health editor and host Alander Rocha sits down with Jeff Hogan, professor of infectious diseases at UGA's Animal Health Research Center, to discuss everything you need to know about the monkeypox virus. Hogan shares his expertise on the monkeypox virus, the vaccine, and whether we can call it an STD or not.

Alander is a University of Georgia graduate student studying Health and Medical Journalism. He received his B.A. from Tulane University. After graduating, Alander served in the Peace Corp in Ecuador and taught middle school.

