In our season two premiere, health editor and host Alander Rocha sits down with Jeff Hogan, professor of infectious diseases at UGA's Animal Health Research Center, to discuss everything you need to know about the monkeypox virus. Hogan shares his expertise on the monkeypox virus, the vaccine, and whether we can call it an STD or not.
featured
The Athens Frontline: Debunking Monkey Pox
ALANDER ROCHA
health editor
Alander is a University of Georgia graduate student studying Health and Medical Journalism. He received his B.A. from Tulane University. After graduating, Alander served in the Peace Corp in Ecuador and taught middle school.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MIDORI A. JENKINS
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today