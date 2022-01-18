In our second episode, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Dr. Nick Fox, a critical care pulmonary physician who is also the COVID-19 medical director for UGA Athletics Association. Together, they explain the importance of booster shots, how they work and why individuals may remain hesitant.
Expanding beyond just the administration phases of the vaccines, Simran and Dr. Fox explore the process behind vaccine trial phases and how the vaccine may affect different age groups. Listen to our second episode to hear about how you can make a positive public health decision for yourself and the Athens community.