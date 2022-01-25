In our third episode, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Dr. Cshanyse Allen, the founder, and director of Innovative Healthcare Institute. They explain the importance of health care reparations, medical racism that still exists today, and the lack of minority representation in the health care field.
With Black History Month starting on Feb. 1, it is important to think about the injustices communities of color face every single day, especially when seeking proper health care. This episode explores these injustices and also poses resolutions that need to be implemented by education systems, communities and even the Georgia Department of Public Health.