In this episode, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Dr. Vasant Muralidharan, an associate professor in the Department of Cellular Biology and Center of Tropical and Emerging Global Diseases. They explain the possibility of a next pandemic, mRNA technology, and other emerging diseases.
The Athens Frontline Podcast: The Next Pandemic
Tags
MIDORI A. JENKINS
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today