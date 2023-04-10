The Front Page - Multimedia Graphic Horizontal

In this episode, podcast editor Jim Bass sits down with opinion editor Carson Barrett and enterprise editor Lucinda Warnke to discuss an article Carson published for The Red & Black titled "College students are not woke, just tired" and give their takes on the use of the term woke directed towards college students. Carson and Lucinda also discuss the modern-day college education system and give their opinions on the messy politics that surround it.