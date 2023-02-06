In this episode, podcast editor Jim Bass and assistant podcast editor Maya Gotschall venture to one of Athens newest trails called the Firefly Trail. The planned 39-mile trail is still in progress and Jim and Maya walk along the completed segment to view the scenery, see the progress that has been made and speak to others along the trail.
featured
The Front Page: Exploring the Firefly Trail
Tags
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
MAYA GOTSCHALL
