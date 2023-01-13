In this episode of The Front Page, podcast editor Jim Bass and assistant podcast editor Maya Gotschall venture to the Zell B. Miller Learning Center on the second day of classes for the spring semester to see just what people in the MLC were up to on add/drop week. They discuss their schedules, their reasons for being in the MLC, and also their feelings on the semester looking forward.
The Front Page: First Week Spirits: Interviewing students about the semester ahead
JIM BASS
MAYA GOTSCHALL
