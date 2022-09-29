This week, host Jim Bass, discusses the Georgia Midterm elections coming up on November 8th. He chats with Erin Deihl, Election reporter and Libby Hobbs, DEI Chair, Newsletter Editor, and reporter for Georgia-Asian Times about candidates, key policies, and diversity this election cycle.
The Front Page: Georgia Midterm Elections 2022
MIDORI A. JENKINS
JIM BASS
