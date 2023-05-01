In this episode, podcast editor Jim Bass sits down with University of Georgia lecturer Dr. Michael G. Thomas Jr. to discuss the challenging topic of budgeting. Dr. Thomas goes over many financial challenges, common mistakes that students fall into and the biggest tips and tricks to succeed in maintaining a healthy budget while in college and beyond.
The Front Page: Getting Financial Advice with Dr. Michael G. Thomas Jr.
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
MAYA GOTSCHALL
