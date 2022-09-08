In this episode, we bring you coverage of the most recent stories affecting the Athens community this week. Mariah Parker resigns from District 2 Commissioner. Students planning on moving in to The William apartments, a new complex on North Finley have found themselves displaced in downtown hotels. The University of Georgia dedicates new first-year residence hall Black-Diallo-Miller hall. Stetson Bennet performs his career best leading to a defeat of Oregon 49-3.
The Front Page: Mariah Parker resigns; Georgia defeats Oregon
MIDORI A. JENKINS
