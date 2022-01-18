In this episode, The Front Page Podcast commemorates the 2021 National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide. First, Jake Jennings, assistant sports editor talks about his article on Stetson Bennett's decision to switch to a using a flip phone during the 2021-2022 football season. Then, Drew Hubbard, sports editor, speaks about his article on the legacy of the Bulldog national championship appearances and the relationship between the 1980 and 2021 teams.
The Front Page Podcast: 2021 National Championship Special Edition
MIDORI A. JENKINS
