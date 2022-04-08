Ampersand Magazine is the Red & Blacks arts and culture publication, back with a new issue for the first time since it went on hiatus in 2019.
First, we will be speaking with managing editor Erin Kenney about the re-launch of Ampersand Magazine and her article about the Food For All program’s partnership with daily coop groceries.
Then, senior special publications editor Nava Rawls will join us to talk about her article on the Achachi International Market and the connections between food and memory.
Our final guest is culture contributor Libby Hobbs here to talk about efforts to bring cultural diversity to UGA’s Dance department.