Monday, April 25th, 2022 was the last day to register to vote for the May 24th local election. This week, we will discuss the candidates who are on the ballot for mayor, governor, and the United States House of representatives.
First, we’ll be speaking with news desk contributor Erin Diel about her coverage of the Stacy Abrams 2022 gubernatorial campaign tour.
Then, news desk contributor Alander Rocha will discuss the 10th district GOP forum hosted by the UGA college republicans.
Finally, diversity, equity and inclusion chair and newsdesk assistant Dania Kalaji will give us an overview of this year’s mayoral candidates.
Please note that while we are covering a large range of candidates from city and state elections in this episode, these are not the only candidates running for office. For a complete list of who to expect on your ballot, visit our Athens Election 2022 explainer.