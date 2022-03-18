This week we will be discussing our March 17 paper edition. First, Sports editor Stuart Steel speaks about the firing of former UGA basketball coach Tom Crean and his replacement, Mike White. Then, News Desk Assistant and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Chair, Dania Kalaji, discusses her article on UGA’s first spring break since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Front Page Podcast: Coach Tom Crean fired; UGA Spring Break
- ALEX ANTEAU
-
- Updated
Tags
ALEX ANTEAU
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today