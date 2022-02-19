This week we will discuss our February 11th issue. First, we will be speaking with Sydney Bishop, culture contributor about Matt Turbeville and the Flowerland Shop. Then, Dania Kalaji news desk assistant and DEI chair, talks about UGA student, Elijah Odunade competing on “Jeopardy!”
The Front Page Podcast: Flowerland; UGA Student on Jeopardy!
Tags
MIDORI A. JENKINS
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
ALEX ANTEAU
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today