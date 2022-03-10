This week's podcast focuses on news and opinion coverage about how residents of Athens, Ga. have been affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
First, we will be joined by Campus News Editor, Caitlin Farmer to discuss her coverage of a pro-Ukraine rally that took place in downtown Athens on Monday, February 28th, 2022.
Then, News Desk Contributor, Kushi Kapadia shares her research on what members of the Athens community are doing to provide humanitarian aid for those affected by the crisis.
Lastly, Sarah Martynov, an opinion guest columnist of both Russian and Ukrainian heritage, joins us for a conversation about how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected her family and the citizens living through the crisis.
Editor’s note: This week’s host, Alex Anteau, is from Russia and wrote an opinion article about the invasion for The Red and Black’s website. The second half of this episode will contain the personal views of both Alex and a guest columnist of Ukrainian heritage.