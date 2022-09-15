This week, we bring you a special episode from the Snelling Dining Commons at the University of Georgia. Host Jim Bass takes us through the sites and sounds at Snelling from the hours of 1:30am to 3:00am. We discuss the history of the tradition. Snellibrate and uncover what keeps students coming back night after night.
featured
The Front Page Podcast: Sleepless in Snelling
Tags
JIM BASS
