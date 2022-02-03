In this special edition episode, we discuss the Associated Collegiate Press Clips and Clicks Awards which honor student journalism published between August first and December 17th, 2021.
This week we are joined by three Red & Black journalists whose written pieces were among the top three selected in their respective categories.
First, Assistant Podcast Editor, Alex Anteau interviews Culture Editor, Maddy Franklin, about her story “Finding beauty in death: A day in the life of the Oconee Hill Cemetery Caretakers” (published on November 16th) which placed first in the feature writing category.
Then, we’ll hear from Assistant News Editor Dania Kalaji, who wrote “UGA professor resigns mid-class after student refuses to wear mask” (published on August 27th), and placed second in the news writing category.
Finally, Campus News Editor Caitlin Farmer will join us to talk about her story “Never-ending”: UGA students seek mental health support during in-person semester” (published on November 4th) which placed third in the feature writing category.