This week we will discuss our February 24th issue. Our host, Midori Jenkins speaks with Libby Hobbs, culture contributor, about her article on the black history month dance performance of ‘Ubuntu.'
The Front Page Podcast: UGA Dance Department presents "Ubuntu"
