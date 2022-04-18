Every April, the UGA football team takes to Sanford stadium where members face each other in an intra-team matchup.The highly anticipated off season game gives fans a glimpse of next season’s team and a chance to watch new signees play.
In this episode, we’ll be speaking with campus news editor Caitlin Farmer about how local businesses are gearing up for the big game.
Then, culture contributor, Grace Stahl, joins us to talk about the Redcoat marching band and the lesser known importance of G Day.
Finally, assistant sports editor Molly Linder will discuss the Bulldog’s fall 2023 team composition.
This years G-Day game occurred on April 16, 2022.