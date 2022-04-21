This week, host Abbey Clark be speaks with Emmy Peach and Ashton Cooper about World Autism Acceptance Month which is celebrated throughout April. This month aims to bring awareness and acceptance to neurodivergent individuals.
The Front Page Podcast: World Autism Acceptance Month Special Episode
Abbey is an Entertainment Media Studies Major with a minor in Film. Abbey has previously worked with ESPN, CNN, and Apple. She currently is the Experiential Learning Intern with Grady College. Associated: The Industry, AAJA
