In this episode, assistant podcast editor Maya Gotschall sits down with Jessica Evans, vice president of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People's chapter at the University of Georgia. The two discuss the NAACP's history, Evans' background with the association and new things the association is doing at UGA.
featured
The Front Page: Sitting Down with NAACP's UGA Chapter Vice President Jessica Evans
Tags
MAYA GOTSCHALL
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
