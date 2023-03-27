In this episode, podcast editor Jim Bass and assistant podcast editor Maya Gotschall sit down with Areeba Hashmi and Rachel Johnson, the co-presidents of the Period Project at the University of Georgia. They discuss the student-led organization, what their mission is, and what changes they aim to achieve on the UGA campus and in the Athens community.
The Front Page: Speaking with Period Project at UGA
MAYA GOTSCHALL
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
