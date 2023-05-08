In this episode, podcast editor Jim Bass and assistant podcast editor Maya Gotschall sit down with culture editor Lilly Kersh to discuss the challenging topic of burnout. Whether it be from school, work, social life or anything in between, burnout can strike fast if you aren't sure how to prevent it. Jim and Lilly discuss ways to prevent and manage burnout and give their own experiences as well. Afterwards, Maya sits down with University of Georgia student Miku Fawcett after we spoke with her during the first week of school to see how her semester compared to her initial predictions in the beginning.
The Front Page: Staff Advice: Burning Out
