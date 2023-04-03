The Front Page - Multimedia Graphic Horizontal

In this episode, podcast editor Jim Bass and assistant podcast editor Maya Gotschall discuss the challenging subject of breakups. Whether it is friends drifting apart or a romance that has lost its flame, Jim and Maya give their own advice on how they have handled breaking up. Jim and Maya also sit down with assistant photo editor Katie Tucker to discuss each other's experiences on the matter and things that each of them has learned from their own situations.