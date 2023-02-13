In this episode, podcast editor Jim Bass and assistant podcast editor Maya Gotschall invite assistant sports editor Owen Warden into the podcast studio to give advice and tips on dealing with roommates in life. They talk about their former living situations as well as a few horror stories from their experiences while living with others in college.
featured
The Front Page: Staff Advice on Living with Others
Tags
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MAYA GOTSCHALL
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today