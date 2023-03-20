In this episode, podcast editor Jim Bass and assistant podcast editor Maya Gotschall discuss the 95th annual Academy Awards that took place last week with staff members at The Red & Black who had plenty of things to say about the awards. Design editor Abbie Herrin, video editor Kelly Gago and assistant culture editor Sydney Bishop all give their takes on the winners, films that missed out and the ceremony overall.
The Front Page: Staff Members React to the 95th Academy Awards
Jim Bass
Podcast Editor
MAYA GOTSCHALL
