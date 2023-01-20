In this episode, podcast editor Jim Bass visits Athens non-profit organization Nuci's Space to interview staff members about their experiences with the organization and also what impact Nuci's Space has on the community. Assistant podcast editor Maya Gotschall also speaks on the history and meaning behind its creation.
The Front Page: Visiting Nucis Space
JIM BASS
MAYA GOTSCHALL
