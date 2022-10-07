In late August, Alan Shorey, a server at the Grit, began curating a showcase featuring artwork made by his coworkers. Little did he know, this would be the Grit’s final exhibition.
“It's been a very consistent thing for the Grit to just always have a featured artist, which has also been one of my favorite things about the place,” Shorey said. “Not only is it a local restaurant that has great food, but it's also like a rotating gallery featuring local artists.”
The exhibit features nine Grit workers including Dan Brickle, Calista Bruker, Tobias Cole, Mya McCurry, Flip Miles, Zoe O’Sullivan, Autumn Sanford, Alan Shorey and Valerian Sunflower. Shorey said the show feels like a very appropriate closer and described it as “one final expression of emotion from the Grit staff.”
“I’d encourage viewers to take a closer look at the art,” Shorey said. “There’s beautiful intricate stories of the Grit being told, from the figurative work of Toby Cole that celebrates individuals from the staff, to art that captures their experience directly, even as literal as the piece of petrified tofu woven into Mya McCurry's upcycled wall hanging, Trash.”
The artwork will be on view until the Grit closes its door for the final time at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.