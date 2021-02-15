Classic City Bhangra’s dance team performs a Bhangra-style dance choreographed by the team’s captains, Rehna Sheth and Cynthia Lukose, at practice on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at UGA’s Lamar Dodd in Athens, Georgia. Classic City Bhangra is the only competitive dance team on UGA’s campus practicing Bhangra, a folk-style dance originating from Punjab, India. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Manmeet Gill speaks to her fellow teammates about the significance of the farmers protesting in India at practice on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at UGA’s Lamar Dodd in Athens, Georgia. Classic City Bhangra is the only competitive dance team on UGA’s campus practicing Bhangra, a folk-style dance originating from Punjab, India. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
Classic City Bhangra teammates help each other put on parts of their vaardiyans, traditional Bhangra outfits, at practice on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at UGA’s Lamar Dodd in Athens, Georgia. Classic City Bhangra is the only competitive dance team on UGA’s campus practicing Bhangra, a folk-style dance originating from Punjab, India. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)
While Punjabi farmers peacefully protest India’s Parliament demanding the repeal of the Indian agriculture acts of 2020, the Classic City Bhangra dance team at the University of Georgia is showing its support from Athens.
“This is not just India’s business, this is about basic human rights,” said Manmeet Gill, a Punjabi UGA sophomore student.
Last September, Parliament passed three farm bills which enforce contract farming, restrict where farmers can sell their goods and deregulate the sales of certain produce. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, 70% of India’s 1.27 billion population are farmers. The FAO also states “66 percent of the vulnerable population in India are small farmers.”
As farmers in India are already greatly impacted by debt, farmers are concerned that the passing of these farm bills will take away the little protection they had over their goods and make it easier for private companies to exploit them.
Gill is a member of Classic City Bhangra, the only nationally competitive dance team practicing Bhangra dancing on UGA’s campus. Created by farmers in Punjab, India, Bhangra is a folk-style of dance. This energetic dance form is traditionally performed by farmers as a way to celebrate and signify the success of the harvest season.
Since Bhangra is heavily rooted in its origin, issues impacting the farmers in Punjab are extremely relevant to UGA’s Classic City Bhangra team.
“If we want to represent Punjab, it's not only about the dance form,” Gill said. “We have to represent all of what is Punjab and support it in any way that we can.”
Through the use of social media, Classic City Bhangra is able to support their origins by raising awareness about current issues in India. They also participate in various fundraisers with other collegiate Bhangra dance teams from Georgia. In March, the team plans to hold a Bhangra workshop to teach people the dance form and provide educate on Bhangra’s history.
At Classic City Bhangra’s open practice held in the Lamar Dodd lobby on Jan. 28, Gill used time at practice to speak to her teammates about what is going on in India and why it is important. Afterward, the team continued practicing for Bhangra in the Bourgh, a collegiate Bhangra dance competition. The competition was live streamed on Saturday, Feb. 13 and can be viewed here.
Team captains Rehna Sheth and Cynthia Lukose choreographed the dance and mixed the soundtrack for this year's performance that their team will compete with throughout the year.
Due to COVID-19, the competitions Classic City Bhangra participates in will be held virtually. With these performances still on the calendar, the team needed to overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic in order to prepare.
Prior to the pandemic, Classic City Bhangra practiced three times each week from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Sundays. By taking advantage of video communication applications such as Zoom, the team has found safe ways to continue practicing during the pandemic as they were previously. The team also utilities open spaces on campus like the Lamar Dodd that allow for masked and socially distanced in-person practices on Sundays. For extra safety measures, Classic City Bhangra asks that their members get tested for COVID-19 every one to two weeks.
“Despite the circumstances that we've had to encounter this year with COVID, our team has done a phenomenal job of keeping the family unity, the vibe, that we have of wanting to promote our culture and share our experiences with each other,” Sheth said.
PHOTOS: Behind the dance with UGA's Classic City Bhangra
