This week on The Front Page, we discuss the University of Georgia's reopening with two professors who signed onto the recent faculty petition condemning the move. Dr. Mark Ebell, epidemiology and biostatistics director at UGA's College of Public Health, and Dr. Amy Trauger, professor in UGA's Department of Geography, each give their thoughts on the university's reopening.
Dr. Ebell speaks about the university's testing system and current procedures. Dr. Trauger discusses her experience as a professor with a preexisting condition and UGA's support for professors teaching online.
You can listen in this window, or find us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
