This week on The Front Page, we speak with News Assistant Foster Steinbeck about what’s happening in the State House of Representatives District 117 race.
A recent survey from a market research group named "The Voter Survey," had a series of questions undermining Mokah Jasmine Johnson’s campaign. Republican Incumbent Houston Gaines, released a statement on Facebook saying his campaign has not conducted any polling this election cycle. The consultancy, "The Voter Survey," has only existed online since this May. On Facebook, the consultancy’s page has only one follower, no substantive posts and a dead end website.
We talk with Foster about his research into the consultancy, and what the reactions have been within the District 117 race. Foster's full story will be published this weekend.
Listen in this window, or click here for Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
