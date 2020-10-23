The Red & Black spoke with Athenians who showed up to the polls to cast their votes early for the upcoming general election on November 3, 2020. Visit the Athens-Clarke County website for more information on early voting.
"I'm voting today because it's my birthday and I feel lucky," Athens resident Judy Burch said.
Burch typically votes early, and this year she chose to vote on her birthday while wearing her voting-themed face mask.
Rheva Kimbro has lived in Athens since she was five years old and normally votes on Election Day. This year, she is voting early to beat the rush and "make sure my vote counts and make sure changes take place."
Mike and Miranda Mitchell came by the first week of advance voting and determined the line was too long. They have been watching the lines since waiting for a lull, and they got it midday Thursday. They cast their votes after waiting in line for about 30 minutes, they said.
"I hope everyone is able to safely cast their vote and have their voice heard," Nicole Hammett said. As a third year law student at UGA, Hammett has lived in Athens for the past seven years and registered to vote in the county several years ago.
Ellatia and Xavier Lee are no strangers to early voting. They usually vote early and said that their wait time this year was about the same as previous elections.
Nik Partridge voted for the first time on Thursday.
"I didn’t feel super comfortable mailing in a ballot," Partridge said.
Instead, he came to City Hall to vote early in person.
Kathy Norrington has lived in Athens for eight years and has always voted early to "beat the rush." In past years, she has waited in line for as long as two hours. This year, she voted during the first week of early voting after about a 30 minute wait in line.
