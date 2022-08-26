On Thursday at 11 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot on East Clayton Street, according to a release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The boy was transported to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said
The officers on the scene made contact with another individual fleeing the scene and holding a firearm, the release said. The individual, another 17-year-old boy, was taken into custody and arrested for various firearm charges. ACCPD is still investigating whether the boy played a role in the shooting
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact ACCPD.