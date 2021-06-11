On May 13, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask in public. This controversial decision sent shockwaves through the nation and left health care professionals and citizens blindsided, as no new statistics of herd immunity being achieved were reported.
Athens’ health care professionals have expressed how they feel about mask guidelines easing and what they plan to do.
“There is no doubt that communication can be improved. This is true for the CDC as well as health care in general ... I am confident the new recommendations are based on solid science and the sound public health goal of encouraging more people to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Jason Smith, the chief medical officer of St. Mary’s Hospital in an email. He emphasized his continued trust in the CDC’s guidance.
As of June 10, about 33% of Athens-Clarke County has been vaccinated. In Georgia, that percentage is similar at 35%. Previous research has shown that herd immunity is achieved in communities with at least 70% of the residents being vaccinated.
Some of the confusion has turned into frustration. Many people have stated that the updated guidelines put businesses in disarray, give cover to those who have been anti-mask and anti-vaccine this whole time and decrease protection for underserved areas with higher vaccine hesitancy and lack of education and transportation.
“While I am happy that vaccinated individuals can go without masks in most situations with other vaccinated individuals, I think that the rollout could have been handled much better," said Mauree Whitaker, a nurse practitioner and the director of clinical services at Mercy Health Clinic. "It feels like we have worked so hard to get this virus under control for more than a year, and now we are just quitting all efforts.”
Many workplaces have made the choice to keep their mask mandates even after the CDC’s announcement. Others have not been approved to release their mask mandates, such as hospitals.
“Part of the new CDC guidance is that the mask mandate removal does not apply to health care institutions,” Smith said. “We continue to review the data and the science as it pertains to the health care environment. At this time, we continue to maintain our masking mandate for everyone in our facilities, including colleagues, providers, patients and visitors.”
Health care professionals fear COVID-19 hotspots will become prevalent after updated guidelines were announced. These hotspots are predicted to affect low-income neighborhoods due to increasing disparities in vaccine administration.
“I think the 70% [unvaccinated individuals in Athens] are the ones walking around without masks anyway,” Whitaker said. “They are putting themselves at even greater risk now if they do not wear masks. There is no way to know who has been vaccinated and who has not, other than the honor system. I am hopeful that more individuals will get vaccinated and our population as a whole will become more protected.”
On May 14, Walensky tweeted, “Your health is in your hands.” She was met with backlash from other healthcare professionals such as Dr. Leana Wen, an American physician, op-ed columnist with The Washington Post and CNN medical analyst.
“We’ve come a long way in the pandemic, but not as far as the CDC has suddenly taken us. The vaccinated may be well-protected, but let’s not forget our obligation to those who do not yet have immunity — and our commitment to end this pandemic once and for all,” Wen wrote in an opinion piece for the Washington Post.
Simultaneously, the agency is dealing with its first high-level departures during the pandemic. Nancy Messonnier, the agency's top respiratory disease scientist and vaccination task force head, announced her departure last month, soon after Walensky restructured the task force's reporting structure. Additionally, the CDC's second-in-command, main deputy director Anne Schuchat, stated on Monday that she would retire this summer.
Throughout all of these developments, the government has been creating and amending its guidelines on vaccinated people's safety practices.
“This is a personal decision that each vaccinated person must make for themselves in conjunction with their understanding of the CDC guidance (as it applies to them) and with their personal physicians. They should also take into consideration the safety of family members, friends and coworkers who may be at higher risk. As the CDC makes clear, there are circumstances in which even fully vaccinated people should continue to mask up,” Smith said.