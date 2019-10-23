State Representative Billy Mitchell (D-Stone Mountain) plans to introduce legislation to allow college athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name, likeness and image in the 2020 legislative session, according to a Georgia House of Representatives press release.
Modeled after California’s “Fair Pay to Play Act,” the proposed legislation would allow student athletes in public and private institutions to hire agents to seek out business and sponsorship opportunities and prohibit schools from penalizing student athletes for earning compensation, according to the release.
Georgia running back Brian Herrien won’t be impacted by the proposed legislation, as he is entering his final season for the Bulldogs, but he said the younger players on the roster might be accepting of the change.
“I’m pretty sure the players behind me would appreciate that a lot,” Herrien said. “I mean, [the legislators] are the best to make those decisions for the players and the community and the people.”
Tight end Eli Wolf is another senior on the team and in his final season of eligibility. Because of this, Wolf said he has less of an opinion on the legislation.
“My career is about over. I honestly haven’t even thought about it much at all,” Wolf said. “I’ll let the legislator take care of that, it’s not something I’ve thought about.”
The legislation would bar student athletes from entering into a contract for compensation if it conflicts with their collegiate team contract.
The National Collegiate Association of Athletes currently prohibits Division I athletes from receiving payment for competing in the sport, working with an agent or permitting the use of their name or likeness for promoting a commercial product or service.
California, Florida, New York, South Carolina and Minnesota have filed similar legislation, according to the release.
UGA has an existing relationship with the NCAA’s name and likeness use policies. UGA President Jere W. Morehead was appointed to the NCAA'S Legislative Working Group on Name, Image and Likeness in May 2019.
In 2014 and 2009, respectively, Georgia running back Todd Gurley and wide-receiver A.J. Green both received four-game suspensions after selling memorabilia as a result of the policies.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about California's “Fair Pay to Play Act” during an Oct. 1 press conference and said he'd "just refer to the SEC” on the state legislation.
“Our commissioner does a great job leading us in the right direction and I know our president has done a great job being on the committee of name, image and likeness,” Smart said. “He does a great job. They’ll be looking at all the different angles of it and see how it impacts college football.”
