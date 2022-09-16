The William has once again delayed move-in for its tenants, according to a statement posted Thursday evening on its website. This time around, no date was given for either a construction completion date or an expected move-in.
The apartments were initially slated to be finished in July, with move-in to take place on Aug. 14. This was then rescheduled for Sept. 7, but was postponed once more on Aug. 31. Then, tenants were told that move-in would be Sept. 18.
Many tenants have been living in Athens-area hotels since the start of the University of Georgia’s fall semester on Aug. 17. According to the statement, all arrangements with hotels nearby will cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving tenants minimal options. The statement said that this was done despite The William’s “best efforts.”
Alternative housing accommodations have not been located either, the statement said. Because of this, The William has now presented tenants with two options. Students can choose to receive a cash payment to help with their housing costs until construction is completed — the amount of this was not disclosed — or students can terminate their lease without penalty at the unfinished complex without penalties.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption that this has caused, and are working diligently with our general contractor to promptly get the building ready for resident occupancy,” the statement concluded.
No reasons beyond a material and labor shortage were attributed to the repeated construction and move-in delays. Instead, the statement said it was a combination of “various circumstances outside of [their] control.”
The William began marketing itself as Athens’ “newest and most luxurious student housing community,” early last year, notably creating a highly-curated Instagram page in April 2021. Located on North Finley Street, which is within walking distance to UGA’s campus, the complex was very appealing to students.
Soon, though, concerns about the progress of the apartment’s construction sprung up, and students began to feel locked into leases they didn’t know how to get out of. Tenants were previously told that in order to be relieved of their lease, they would have to sublet their space.
The Red & Black has reached out to tenants for comment and will update the story accordingly.