From The Red & Black: An article on page B1 of this issue was reviewed during an audit of Gabriela Miranda’s work conducted by The Red & Black in summer 2022. During the process, we could not independently confirm the identity of the source identified as John Smith in the article. But neither could we confirm that the source was fabricated or in any other way questionable. Because the review was inconclusive, we are leaving the article on the site, but with this caveat. If there is any confirmation one way or the other, we will update it. For the complete result of our review of 121 articles by Miranda, click here. The Red & Black is committed to accuracy, accountability and transparency in our reporting and about our processes.