The Red & Black is now hiring our student editor in chief for the spring 2022 term.
The EIC has overall oversight for the student newsroom at The Red & Black. This includes content published at redandblack.com, print editions, digital editions, editorial social media content and newsletters. The EIC also consults on the overall direction and content of special publications and new Red & Black Publishing Company products (but does not have day-to-day responsibility for those).
The EIC represents the student newsroom as a member of the Board of Directors and serves as a member of the Red & Black management team.
Major responsibilities
- Sets overall goals for the editorial team
- Runs budget meetings (generally Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday evening)
- Works with team to determine content of redandblack.com
- Works with team to determine content of print issues and digital editions
- Signs off on new digital initiatives
- Responds to concerns from readers about current or past articles
- Takes part in weekly department head meetings with Red & Black management team
- Hires editorial staff / oversees student newsroom HR
- Serves on the Diversity & Inclusion Committee
- Serves on the Board of Directors
NOTE: The EIC is hired by the Red & Black board of directors.
Nominations from students are welcome. Send to the current editor in chief or the newsroom adviser.