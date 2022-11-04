As election day approaches, many Athens residents are completing absentee ballots, early voting or waiting to cast their ballots the day of. One group, however, cannot legally vote in this election: the youth of Athens, which are restricted due to their age. Despite not being able to vote, those under 18 still have a wide variety of opinions on the upcoming election.
The Red & Black asked youth from the Boys and Girls Club of Athens their thoughts on the midterm election and what voting means to them.
Democracy isn’t always fun
Most of the youth interviewed believed politics to be pretty boring, a constant back-and-forth from different campaigns without anything actually getting done.
Eric, a fifth grader, thought politics were boring because the information seemed less relevant to his age group, especially since he could learn about it in a different grade. “You can feel like you are just trapped in a jam listening to [political] stuff,” Eric said.
Political advertisements were a source of annoyance for many in the group. Some were pestered by their repetitive and sometimes exaggerated nature.
“All of these commercials are ‘Vote for him’ or ‘Vote for him,’ and then, you see people talking about him or him. Make up your mind,” said Adynn, a sixth grader.
Policy that matters
The youth varied on policy issues, but much of their focus was on education.
Adynn hoped that politicians would take action against Infinite Campus, an online portal which allows parents and teachers to view academic information on students such as grades and attendance.
Kingstin, a fourth grader, wanted politicians to bring back virtual learning. He especially enjoyed the fact that if he was able to finish his work early, then he could log off early.
On the other hand, Mariah, a ninth grader, strongly disliked virtual learning. She despised having to get up early just to go online and sit behind a computer screen, she said.
Adynn also expressed annoyance with virtual learning such as having to switch from meeting room to meeting room for different classes and needing a new meeting code for each.
Walker or Warnock?
The group was very supportive of Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign, particularly because he was not Herschel Walker.
Adynn worried over the allegations of Walker’s abuse toward his ex-wife, even referencing the claim that he held a gun to her face. “They have proof,” said Adynn. “If they did not have proof, it would have been a tough choice, but they have proof.”
While they didn't particularly know Warnock’s positions, the youth have seen his campaign advertisements.
“I always be seeing [Warnock] on Youtube when I watch it,” said Eric. “I be trying to [skip] them, but they always be popping up.”
Interestingly, while supportive of Warnock, the youth were not big fans of Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor. This lines up with current polling data that suggests Warnock and Walker are neck-and-neck while Gov. Brian Kemp has continued to build his lead against Abrams in his re-election bid.
Athens deserves more attention
Everyone in the group thought that politicians should work to understand Athens.
Mariah wished politicians better understood the current housing crisis better. She believed that Athens needed more housing and more apartments that were affordable.
Kingstin believed candidates should know about the types of cars in Athens. “There are some nice cars here,” said Kingstin. “I used to see people with Teslas.”
While these youth may not be able to vote in this midterm election — or the next presidential election, their voices still matter. They are the future electorate of Athens and may choose to vote when they come of age. Perhaps in preparation, politicians should start listening to their demands, and they will have a better chance in 2026 — or whenever that time comes.