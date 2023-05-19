If you haven’t stood in it, you have surely seen it — the long, single file line of people clutching caps and gowns stretching down College Avenue and ending at the Arch. Waiting in line to take graduation photos here will make you question a lot of your choices leading up to that point. Should I have shown up to take photos at 5 a.m.? Should there be a time limit for poses? There has been a consistent line here for six weeks. How is this still the line every single day?
I asked myself these questions over the past few weeks while taking other peoples’ graduation pictures. Equipped with my camera, I stood in line with nine different students achieving various degrees along with other graduates and their accompanying photographers, ranging from parents wanting to take a quick picture on their phones to teams of photographers with light stands in tow.
When it comes to getting grad photos done, the range of planning and excitement surrounding them differs. Some people’s parents booked a photographer at the beginning of the semester, whereas others realized they still haven’t sorted this out when the first week of May rolls around. Some people are overjoyed about this opportunity to dress up and take pictures in front of the places on campus that meant the most to them, while many people see this additional item as just another tick on the graduation checklist or maybe even anxiety-inducing.
I think that this nervous feeling can be alleviated in a simple way — making the choice to hire a University of Georgia student photographer to take graduation photos. In the hunt for a photographer, this section of candidates are often overlooked, especially by parents.
Many times, the circle of clients for student photographers is condensed to their close friends or classmates. But UGA student photographers hold a key advantage, even if they’re strangers to the person they’re photographing. Student photographers are peers, and that existing connection creates a sense of comfort that is hard to replicate elsewhere.
Personally, I knew some of my graduation clients well beforehand and some not so much. As we shuffled forward in line for the Arch and made our way to other spots around campus, we swapped stories of the year and shared similar fears about post-grad life. I ran and grabbed us much-needed coffee at the downtown Starbucks during 8 a.m. sessions. I hyped them up while posing them like I would any friend. We schemed over what poses would be funny or what hidden campus spots we could think of that might make for good backgrounds.
One of the most common bits of feedback that I received at the end of each of my sessions was how comfortable each student felt during the entire process, which not only makes the ordeal less scary but just makes for better photos.
One person I photographed told me that they hoped their personality would shine through in their photos and they would not look too stiff or unlike themselves. An added layer of ease, which comes from a student-to-student relationship, allows people to show not only their true smiles but their true selves. People obviously want to look their best for graduation pictures, and I think it’s alright to be selfish in this context and be reflected in the best light possible. Outside of wedding photos, graduation pictures might be one of the only times people have an allotted hour and a half to celebrate themselves pictorially.
No matter how you feel about the graduation photo process, this experience provides a snapshot of your life at a pivotal time, leaving college and entering a new chapter — whether it’s a career, graduate school or just a break from academics. As cheesy as it sounds, graduation photos should be a celebration of the difficult process to get your degree.
What better person to capture this celebration than someone who is celebrating right alongside you, a student either in the thick of their college career, or like me, on the way out? While it’s up to you to decide how you will navigate this element of the process, remember that there are student photographers who not only want to do this but can bring a touch that no one but students can. As for the fellow student photographers, keep in mind your unique situation is marketable so value your services and expertise.
For students that are already thinking about their graduation photos for the upcoming semesters, I urge you to consider your fellow Bulldogs in the process, especially for a sense of familiarity and comfort during often unfamiliar process.
Editor’s note: Katie Tucker is a member of the class of 2023 with a degree in journalism.