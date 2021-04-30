The anticipation of Ramadan every year transports me to the days where the aroma of steaming grape leaves, kibbeh and tabbouleh were enchantedly prominent — the times where I felt the true power and connection to Allah during the holy month.
However, after a life-altering pandemic I can’t help but notice some of those all-familiar feelings have faded, along with the smell of home cooked Arabic food on the dinner table after a tiring day.
This Ramadan is unlike any other. For the first time in 20 years, I’m spending 30 days fasting alone, experiencing solitude due to a lack of family presence that once made the month worthwhile.
Ramadan is the 30-day fasting period for Muslims. This year, from April 12 to May 12, or when the sighting of the crescent moon is observed, Muslims will abstain from eating or drinking every day from sunrise to sunset. Muslims dedicate their time to praying five times a day while connecting with the religion and community.
But as a college student, it’s difficult to open a textbook when I should be opening the Quran.
As the end of the semester approaches, I resist the urge to break my fast everyday and continue to tackle the anxieties of final exams and projects without the comfort of food or water until sundown.
Yet deep within me, I am carried back to my roots that motivate me to partake in my favorite time of the year. Once again, I am able to cherish and experience the satisfaction of continued spiritual reflection, self improvement and a heightened devotion to Islam.
A Ramadan spent reminiscing
The first year I started to strictly fast, I was 15 years old. The only life problem I had was being tempted to sneak into the pantry for a snack — but I never did.
My parents persistently reminded me of the stories of the millions of underprivileged people who suffer worldwide with mere grains of rice and no water everyday.
Their words struck me, and they became a constant memento as a young Syrian American teenager with a roof above my head, a bed to sleep in, good health and plentiful resources, like education.
“Always say alhamdulillah,” which translates to “praise be to Allah,” my mother would tell me.
Sitting at the dining table every night for Iftar held more meaning to me than a normal family dinner. I learned the importance of self-discipline, patience and charitableness and became more compassionate to the less fortunate.
At 15 years old, I made a promise to myself that I would never break my fast during the 30-day period unless it was absolutely necessary.
While at home in Pensacola, Florida, I became nocturnal when the ninth month of the Islamic calendar came around.
I would stay up all night with Muslim friends watching movies, sharing stories, eating candy and praying until the light from the sun seeped through our windows. The best part was sleeping throughout the day until sunset returned.
This cycle connected me to something bigger and more powerful than I am — my religion — that meant, and still means, so much to me.
But I've bid farewell to those preteen years and have accepted my current reality — the reality of being a 20-year-old Muslim student in a sorority at a large, South East Conference university.
Between school and work, I must balance my responsibilities and priorities, and my college lifestyle has ultimately hindered me from experiencing those vital, shared traditions of Ramadan the same ways I did in Florida.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic allowed me to return home to fast with my family. At the time, I wasn’t ready to experience my first Ramadan alone, but this year, I was.
Perseverance is a gift
I wake up every morning at 5 a.m. to my alarm and quietly tip toe around my roommate to the downstairs kitchen of my sorority house. Eating fruits, leftovers from dinner the night before and gulping down 1 gallon of water will suffice my body throughout the day.
I take my medications and vitamins at this time because I cannot consume anything past 5:37 a.m.— sunrise. No gum, mints or my own spit. I’m even wary when I brush my teeth.
I go through my regular daily schedule, weaving between classes, appointments, club meetings, extracurricular activities and socializing with my friends. Yet the most important aspect of my days is praying.
Praying five times a day during the month is said to multiply good deeds. Albeit some days I sleep through a prayer or it will slip my mind, I always make time for the sunset prayer, Maghrib, which marks the end of the fasting period.
On Tuesday night, I completed my fast with a chicken bowl at the University of Georgia Main Library while studying for exams.
Although I was there for a few hours before the sun fell, I looked around at the bowed heads of students whose computer screens lit up the study rooms. The one thing I did not have in common with my peers, however, was their water bottles placed next to them on the tables.
It’s not difficult to watch others drink water when I cannot, but it is frustrating when I am hit with the million dollar question I hear annually — an assumption I feel obliged to dismantle.
“Not even water? Really? How do you function?”
Frankly, I never succumb to the temptations of eating or drinking throughout the day. It’s more of a mindset of gratification than the idea of “suffering” — and you’d be surprised by how many people indeed decipher Ramadan as the latter.
I love sharing my experiences and educating those who don’t understand the implications and restrictions of the holy month. But, I have come to realize most people in the UGA community misunderstand the beauty of Ramadan.
It’s hard enough to be a Muslim college student, but when you have nobody to share memories or complain about fasting with, the solitude is deafening.
This Ramadan, I joined the Muslim Student Assocation at UGA. MSA provides a network of brothers and sisters to connect with who understand my exact situation, especially when fasting. It makes this very large school feel like home again.
Also, living in a sorority house has been surprisingly pleasant. My friends and sisters have been entirely supportive of my motivated willingness to participate in Ramadan. It makes it that much easier to continue what I started so many years ago when the people who mean the most to me express their pride and support in my commitment to my religion.
Within the past month, some girls have gone as far as fasting alongside me, and others have even revealed interest in converting to Islam — which is arguably one of the best feelings.
Although this year’s Ramadan is situationally different for the first time, I still feel the giddiness I experienced when I was 15 years old, as I am able to heal, commemorate my connection with Islam and forget about all of my worries.
It’s only a matter of time until the arising emotions of gratitude and relief will be restored as I smell my grandmother’s cooking again when the three-day grand Eid al-Fitr celebration returns on May 12.
But in my heart, I have now planted a seed of worship and devotion at UGA, yearning for Ramadan to return next year.