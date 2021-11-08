Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is one of the most popular restaurants among University of Georgia students. But does it deserve the hype? Members of The Red & Black’s Opinion desk debate.
Anthony Langdon agrees that Cane’s is overrated
I’m no Cane’s hater, but I think the praise has been overblown. I’ll start with the good, though: They don’t mess around with what is objectively good chicken. No spicy variations or seasonal gimmicks, just the tried and true fingers and fries.
But even their fry seasoning cannot save the crinkle-cut spuds from being a bland add-on to the entree. Where other restaurants have stylings on fries synonymous with their brand — think the straight-cut salty ones from McDonald’s, lattice-cut waffles fries from Chick-fil-A or the comically large bag compromised with grease they send you home with at Five Guys — Cane’s hands you a box with the kind you get at the freezer aisle.
While we’re on sides, there is no greater waste than keeping that coleslaw that comes with every combo. I like slaw of the mayo and vinegar families alike, but the Cane’s take on it is very plain. I sub it out to double up on toast, the undisputed best side, every time without fail.
Now, for the real controversy: Zax Sauce, the lifeblood of Zaxby’s, is the superior condiment to Cane’s Sauce. Urban legend (read: a Reddit thread) says that the difference is Zaxby’s use of either fish sauce or anchovy paste, the latter of which I distinctly remember reading on the Zax Sauce label once.
Cane’s Sauce is a fine substitute, but why wait in a drive-through line where I’m liable to get rear-ended because the line is taking up half of Baxter Street when Zaxby’s also has way more sides and other great sides like cheese bites and fried pickles? That doesn’t even cover Zaxby’s Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, a roulette of flavors pulled directly from a space-age fever dream. Call me easily amused, but that retro-chic, syrup-filled, red rectangle is so stupid that it reverts back to genius.
Many think of Cane’s as a local spot, and while founder Todd Graves is a Georgia alum, their first store opened in Baton Rouge! I’ve met LSU students and alumni who claim Cane’s as their own, and honestly, they can have full custody. Zaxby’s, on the other hand, is literally headquartered in Athens, but for some reason it’s the underdog on its home turf. No other chain, especially not one which supposedly has over 500 stores, would ever be considered a local staple. So why should Cane’s?