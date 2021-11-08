Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is one of the most popular restaurants among University of Georgia students. But does it deserve the hype? Members of The Red & Black’s Opinion desk debate.
Joshua Cohen disagrees that Cane’s is overrated
In my dealings in life, I like to consider myself an honest person. I won’t say something is good if it truly is not, and vice versa. This is the spirit I would like to bring for one of the seminal debates of our time: the relative merits of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, LLC.
First, I will admit that Cane’s is far from a perfect restaurant, or even a perfect fast food establishment. Principal to this, of course, are their fries. Where other fast food restaurants have their entire lineups carried by their fries, Cane’s goes in another direction, to say the least. Nobody goes to Baxter Street in anticipation of their bizarre, Publix-brand, crinkle-cut fries.
All of this is well documented. And as Cane’s has risen in popularity to become a cult favorite among UGA students in Athens, it stands as the main chink in their armor. Some would say that this makes Cane’s forever a second-tier restaurant: after all, how can you be a truly elite fast food place if half of the signature meal is decidedly mediocre?
The problem with this line of argument is that it misses the signature appeal of Cane’s: its consistency. Yes, there are some restaurants that might have better fries. If you’re willing to push it, you could even say that there are some with better chicken, although that is undeniably one of Cane’s strong points. But besides the infamous 24/7 McDonalds, how many of these restaurants are open until two in the morning?
Talk about the food all you want. The real reason why Cane’s is so beloved in Athens is because it is always there for you when you need it the most. When you stay up past 10 p.m. studying without getting dinner, Chick-fil-A won’t be there for you. Popeyes won’t be there for you. Arby’s won’t be there for you. But Cane’s will. It is the perfect companion of the college student, and no amount of slander will ever be able to sever that connection.