As I hop into my car on Nov. 7, I do a double-take at the clock. Am I actually an hour early? I check my phone and make the realization that we have “fallen back” into Eastern Standard Time. The confusion surrounding the time change affects many Americans and has led to calls to eliminate the switch entirely. But despite the minor confusion, I believe the switch to and from daylight saving time should be endured.
The spring transition to daylight saving time causes an increase of the fatal traffic accident risk by 6%. If daylight saving time was eliminated, a possible 28 fatal accidents would be prevented. Most of these accidents are due to the lack of natural light which disturbs the circadian rhythm of humans. But this disturbance can be remedied without the elimination of daylight saving time, if people are better encouraged to wake up a little earlier the week prior to the switch, giving the body’s clock a chance to adjust for the final change.
It may seem odd to argue against road safety, but keeping daylight saving time has actually been linked to improved road safety in other studies. Data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System show that daylight saving time reduces pedestrian fatalities during dawn and dusk hours. While this study considers a full year of daylight saving time, the improved visibility in the evenings should still reduce by 13%, or 171 fatalities per year. Furthermore, another study from 2015 found a 7% decrease in robberies following the shift to daylight saving time, estimating $59 million in savings from the avoided robberies.
The mess that comes with getting rid of daylight saving time mirrors the theoretical mess that it would create in Congress. Even a presupposed popularity of ending DST gets it nowhere in the legislature. According to a Fox News poll, 62% of Americans supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Despite this, the bill only narrowly passed the House of Representatives and required 13 Republicans to cross party lines after six Democratic progressives announced their opposition.
Likewise, any legislation to eliminate daylight saving time may very well face similar obstacles even with 71% of Americans’ support, according to a 2019 AP-NORC poll. Part of this problem stems from the split between keeping daylight saving time year-round or continuing standard time year-round. That same poll found that 31% want to move to DST year-round, leaving 40% of Americans wishing to stick to standard permanently. No matter the method, any change will further divide people in an already polarized political environment, keeping legislation in an unfortunately normal state of gridlock.
So let’s accept the time change which comes with daylight saving time. While we all dread the lost hour of sleep in spring, at least it’s compensated with an extra hour in the fall, usually when it’s most needed for final exams. We don’t have to keep “springing forward” an hour — a miserable loss of sleep — either. Jay Evensen of Deseret News proposes a fresh, if tongue-in-cheek, idea of changing the time at 4 p.m. on Friday instead, making the weekend start earlier. Americans will yearn for this early release from work just as much as they do for the extra hour of sleep in the fall.