It’s becoming harder by the day to find headlines that shock me. I read the news and follow politics at nearly-depressive levels, and feel impossibly jaded for my age. So maybe it shouldn’t surprise me so much that the two stories that stopped me in my tracks recently had nothing to do with politics. They were about sports.

On May 31, tennis phenom Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open after the tournament implied potential expulsion for her skipping press conferences, citing concerns for her mental health.

Two days later, the AP broke that the NFL is pledging to stop “race-norming” — assuming Black players had “lower cognitive function” prior to brain injuries to justify lower financial compensation — in what can only be described as the textbook definition of systemic racism.

Both of these stories remind us of the paradox to which sports stars are constantly subjected: We build them up for their prowess on the court or the field, but both sports associations and fans strip them of their humanity.

It should go without saying, but clearly people need the reminder. Athletes are people. Let’s act like it.

Fans acting out: "It's nothing new"

As full capacity events return to our stadiums and arenas, our need to remember this is clearer than ever. The recent surge in misconduct includes fanatics (in the truest sense of that word) throwing a bottle at Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving after a game had already ended, and throwing popcorn at a banged-up Russell Westbrook as the Washington Wizards guard walked off the floor, adding insult to literal injury.

It’s hard to comprehend the pressure these men feel, since when I write columns from my house I don’t usually have strangers spitting on me (your reminder that the public health crisis is ongoing). But Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks knows that exact, specific pressure as he continues his maiden playoff voyage into the Eastern Conference Finals.

“Fans seem to think they can treat players however they want just because they bought a ticket and the players are millionaires,” said Shereef Sakr, host of The Shereef Sakr Show: An Atlanta Sports Podcast and University of Georgia alum.

“We’re seeing a majority-white fanbase lash out at Black players by spitting on them and even yelling racial slurs at them and their families,” Sakr said of the pandemonium. “It’s nothing new.”

Sporting events had their fair share of bad fans before the pandemic, like in 2017 when racist Boston Red Sox fans accosted Adam Jones, a Black outfielder for the Baltimore Orioles, with racial epithets.

What followed then is reserving my hope for how we’ll act in the future.

The next game, Fenway Park gave Jones a standing ovation, and other fans protested the incident, draping a stark message over Fenway’s Green Monster: “RACISM IS AS AMERICAN AS BASEBALL.”

If the inciting remarks were residual of some racist dynamic between fan and athlete, then we can hope that the swift and loud retaliation by the sports community also represents a larger phenomenon: a desire to call out hatred when they see it, and snuff it out.

“Take care of y’all chicken... Take care of y’all mentals

The irrational taboos around mental health discourse are fading into the past, for which we can all be thankful. Osaka may have had to exit the French Open early, but along with being at the top of her game physically for the foreseeable future, the highest-paid female athlete is receiving waves of online support.

Compare this to Irving’s own mental health saga and subsequent reaction by the NBA world. He missed 18 regular-season games, including seven consecutively for “personal reasons”. He also fasted for Ramadan diligently through a season of professional basketball and, like Osaka, broke the media access rules. The response has been noticeably harsher for Irving than Osaka (see: Stephen A. Smith’s signature pontificating on his absences, and the aforementioned water bottle launched at Irving’s face). Still, his image as team-ruiner from his Boston Celtics days are largely behind him, so call that progress?

Whatever the reasons may be for the two stars’ differing receptions, like the fan issue, the tide keeps turning in favor of athletes for now.

Paying the players: “Tell them to bring me my money!

The mistreatment of athletes I find most concerning is college athletes at the University of Georgia and all major collegiate athletics programs being devalued as both laborers and human beings by the powers that be.

The unrelenting silence of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, UGA and others refusing to pay their athletes is deafening, especially amid the noise of athletes speaking out on social and political issues that has become commonplace overnight.

Baby steps have been made, including Georgia permitting college athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness starting this year. Similar laws are passing all across America, but an alternative lane for athletes to utilize their image does nothing to ameliorate the institutions of college sports exploiting their labor, doing gangbuster business, and not paying them a cent for it.

When the first state NIL laws passed, it was thought to be a threat to the NCAA’s profit model. But as 30 states and counting have either NIL laws or proposed NIL bills, the system has clearly welcomed the opportunity to placate athletes with a side job of becoming a brand.

Even if NIL activities pay a good salary for a football star, potential millions of dollars are being left on the table. The NCAA owns that table, and they only let colleges and TV networks sit in. They’re also seriously considering an expansion of the playoffs, which the Georgia Bulldogs will likely see given their recent level of play.

The Supreme Court may be the ones to finally drag the NCAA into 2021 with the rest of us, deciding unanimously on June 21 that their “revered tradition of amateurism” will not be stained if they lift spending caps on “education-related benefits.” It’s no silver bullet, but it may precipitate an earth-shaking change to the whole system if SCOTUS is brought another case soon.

All of this abrogation of the modern athlete, disrespect to professionals as well as the constant rejection to pay student athletes their worth, remind us that to sports organizations everywhere, athletes are capital first, people last.

So allow me to break this news to the French Open, the NFL, the NCAA and fans who can’t hold their beer at games: Athletes are people. Act accordingly.