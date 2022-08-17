First came Jan. 17, the “mock” round of early decisions. My top-choice university was surprising a few students by handing out acceptance letters in person at their high schools. I knew it was a long shot, but a small piece of me was hoping that I would be one of the lucky ones. Of course, and this will surprise few, my high school saw no university administrators that day, which means I was not selected to receive this early-early decision.
Then came Jan. 18, the actual round of early decisions. I remember waking up just before the time they were supposed to come out. I had no interest in creating any sort of college admission letter reaction video, so I just laid in bed, refreshing my page. Then, the message came: “An update has been made to your account.” I selected the option to view my decision.
The decision stared back at me – deferred. Albeit not the worst answer, I was crushed. Tears began to roll down my face. I spent most of the day sulking and receiving words of encouragement from my family. They considered it a fluke and were much more hopeful than I was for regular decisions, which would take my essays into more consideration. These had received sparkling reviews from my English teachers, and I tried reassuring myself of this.
Finally March 14 came, the one and only round of regular decision. Having regained my confidence, I viewed my decision – waitlisted. I was devastated to say the least. All throughout my four years in high school I had expected, really assumed, that I would get in. When I told my parents that I even applied for different universities, they were confused and asked why when I knew I was going there. Despite exceeding standardized test scores, having higher-than-average grades and fantastic recommendations, my much-coveted letter of acceptance never came.
This was probably the first time that not heeding my parent’s advice was the right choice – I had applied to the University of Georgia. While I was accepted early, I took it for granted. There are a few benefits that you get with an early acceptance such as early registration for housing and the ability to apply for the honors program.
Regrettably, I squandered these opportunities. I failed to pay my deposit after I got my early decision which marks your spot in housing. While I could have had a chance with the luxurious Russell Hall, I paid my deposit after regular decision for UGA had come out and wound up in crusty, but admirable, Creswell Hall. As for the honors program, I felt so defeated from my near rejection that I had paid no attention and missed the deadline to apply.
But I put all this behind me and decided to make the most of what I once thought was my backup school.
Since COVID-19 had halted tours, my first time ever on campus was move-in day. It was a little daunting being in a completely new environment. Even more daunting was that I had a random roommate, but thanks to luck – and I needed some at this point – we clicked immediately and became great friends.
And that friend group grew. I knew people from my high school, but I really wanted to expand my social circles and meet people from different backgrounds than me. I think I was successful in this endeavor and met some really cool, diverse people, including one with a swanky accent from the United Kingdom.
I got involved with extracurricular activities like The Red & Black and the community council at Creswell Hall. The Red & Black has given me an outlet to do something I love – write. I’m able to share my opinion with the Athens community and enjoy receiving feedback on social media, good and bad. While on the community council, I appreciated being able to have a voice in my hall and put together fun events for residents, which I think they appreciated as well.
Whether UGA was your first choice or last choice, I hope that your experience is as exceptional as mine has been. If it was your top pick, celebrate it because you made it, no matter how many decisions it took. If not, don’t dwindle on that awful feeling of rejection and give it your best shot because who knows? You may just like it enough that you’ll never think of transferring.
Last but not least, GO DAWGS (and wreck Tech.)