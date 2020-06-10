On June 2, The Red & Black published a guest column calling on the University of Georgia to change the name of the Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication due to Henry Grady’s white supremacist beliefs. Since the guest column was published, students have started a petition asking for the university to change the college’s name.
The Red & Black asked UGA students and alumni of Grady College what they thought about changing the college’s name.
Mackenzie Miles is a senior journalism major from Thomasville, Georgia.
“I think it's important, especially during these times that the University of Georgia shows that it stands with its minority students. It’s one thing to make statements of non-discrimination and equal opportunities, but it’s another thing entirely to act on these statements. I think Grady College should act on those statements and show its students that the college they proudly attend respects their opinions and feelings.”
Bobbi Miller is an alumna of UGA from Snellville, Georgia.
“I think the name change has been overdue and now is the best time for the university to show some type of solidarity to its black students. There have been plenty of black students who have passed through Grady, and I’m sure all of us have our own account of Grady not always having our best interests. A name change for Grady is something that is absolutely necessary in moving forward with a better relationship with its black students.”
Michael Hebert is an alumnus of UGA from Florence, Alabama.
“I had heard about some of the things surrounding Henry Grady but I didn't really know all the details. “I wouldn’t want the place that I spent so much time and worked so hard at to be associated with somebody who has a history of or supports white supremacy.”
Emi McCollum is a sophomore intended entertainment and media studies major from Tucker, Georgia.
“I definitely agree that the name change is needed and can be done fairly easily. Honestly, as a pre-Grady student I never even thought to think about who Grady was named after, which I think is kind of part of the problem. We’ve normalized upholding the standard of white supremacy and realizing that our school is named after a dead racist proves how little has changed over time.”
Jayda Hill is an alumna of UGA from Ellenwood, Georgia.
“As a black woman, I am very for the name change. It became more of a thought after seeing the College of Education changing their name to honor the first black graduate, Mary Frances Early. It made me think we could do the same with Grady to honor Charlayne Hunter-Gault. I wouldn't be here now without her bravery.”
