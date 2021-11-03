Fossil fuel usage is one of the leading causes of greenhouse gas production, ozone depletion and global warming — to name just a few negative byproducts of the energy source. All of these are not only damaging the earth but are lowering future generations’ chances of survival.

If we don’t start taking serious counteractive measures soon, the damage is likely to become irreversible. Unfortunately, much of the energy consumption of the United States and the world comes from polluting, nonrenewable resources.

Although the United States is not a leading country in nonrenewable resource consumption, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that only 12% of total U.S. energy can be accounted for by renewable sources. That means that 88% of our energy sources are directly contributing to global warming.

In Georgia, it is even worse. The EIA reports that natural gas, nuclear power and coal fuel more than 90% of the state’s electricity generation. If you ask me, that sounds ridiculous. States, countries and continents need to come together to make a meaningful impact on renewable resource implementation.

In Georgia specifically, there needs to be an expanse of public transportation. Transportation accounts for 90% of Georgia’s petroleum usage — the state ranks in the top ten in total consumption of oil — most of which is in the form of gasoline for vehicles. If we had safe, reliable and more extensive bus or train stations, more people could forgo their individual vehicles and travel by public transportation. Mass usage of public transportation would significantly lessen Georgia’s carbon emissions by taking thousands of individual vehicles off the road.

I cannot talk about renewable energy sources and cutting back on fossil fuels without discussing electric cars. I understand people are frightened by the perceived cost of electric vehicles, but it is worth the value in pollution subtracted and in personal savings.

The Department of Energy has an alternative fuels data center, which features a vehicle cost data calculator where you can compare your car to others, including electric vehicles.

Using the vehicle cost calculator, I entered the values for my soccer mom 2009 Chrysler Town & Country and a 2015 Model S Tesla. The results were calculated using my commute to and from the University of Georgia — 80 miles round-trip, five days a week — for the approximate 40 weeks that we attend school each year.

The calculated cost of fuel per year is 30 cents a mile for 787 gallons of fuel, which amounts to $2,361 a year. The annual estimated carbon dioxide emission is 18,888 pounds.

When comparing my car to the Tesla, the data is staggering. The cost of kilowatts for charging the Tesla is calculated at 18 cents per mile, which is about $668 each year. The estimated annual carbon dioxide emission for the Tesla is 5,079 pounds — less than a third of my Town & Country.

The most important thing is doing what we can to increase our role in reducing pollution and our carbon footprint as a society. A better public transit infrastructure and alternatives to gas-guzzling vehicles are just a couple of the ways that we as individuals can make an impact.